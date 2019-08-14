Ensemble Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $3.20 Million as Share Price Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Echostar (SATS) by $4.20 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 116,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.55 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 256,309 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $202.99. About 25.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 32,192 shares to 872,986 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 112,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd owns 70,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Indaba Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 679,119 shares. Nokomis Cap Llc owns 58,028 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Howe Rusling owns 160 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc reported 1.06M shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has invested 0.19% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 47,118 are owned by Vident Invest Advisory Llc. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny invested in 0% or 7,984 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 775,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Co has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Synovus Corporation holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 500 shares.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: M, SATS, PANW – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inmarsat: Latest Offer Undervalues The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hughes Launches High-Speed Satellite Internet Service in Chile – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Struggles for Price Gains As Litecoin Hits 13-Month high – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC’s Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.