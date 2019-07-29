Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $4.45 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holder Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 4.56M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 20/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 97 FROM PLN 76; 10/04/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: JPM-LINKED NOTE THRESHOLD PRICE PRICE $128.73460; 07/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Board Is Said to Near Showdown Over CEO’s Future; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Watchdogs raised fears over Deutsche Bank’s U.S. activities – FT; 25/05/2018 – BOMI ITALIA SPA BOMI.Ml – SIGNS WITH POOL OF BANKS COMPRISING CREDIT AGRICOLE CARIPARMA AND DEUTSCHE BANK, A LOAN AGREEMENT; 30/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO NAME JOHN THAIN TO SUPERVISORY BOARD; 29/05/2018 – IVANOV SAYS RUSSIA IS A PRIORITY FOR DEUTSCHE BANK, FOCUS ON COMMERCIAL BANKING; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank: In Prime Finance Leverage Exposure to Be Reduced by a Quarter

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares to 509,568 shares, valued at $52.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Limited Company Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pictet North America Advsrs has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monroe Commercial Bank And Mi has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.55% or 3.97 million shares in its portfolio. Leavell Investment Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 72,391 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 46,381 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.57% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 117,813 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Ims Cap Mgmt reported 8,001 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 19,982 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 38,473 shares. Regions Finance holds 0.05% or 55,454 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.04% or 4,747 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.