Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $3.20 Million as Market Value Rose; As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Wills Financial Group Raised Stake by $481,404

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 2.23M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $214.98. About 21.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,235 shares to 35,009 shares, valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.