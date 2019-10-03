Ensemble Capital Management Has Boosted Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position; Ls Investment Advisors Has Boosted By $332,775 Its Clorox Co (CLX) Position

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Clorox Co (CLX) stake by 8.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 2,175 shares as Clorox Co (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 26,960 shares with $4.13 million value, up from 24,785 last quarter. Clorox Co now has $18.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 1.33M shares traded or 31.82% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 5,880 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 35,650 shares with $5.22M value, up from 29,770 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $154.15. About 611,471 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,849 shares to 250,949 valued at $49.67M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,182 shares and now owns 173,022 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 229 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Service invested in 2,541 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sei Company has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com reported 84,374 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. New England Research & Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.91% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 95 shares. Kames Cap Plc has invested 0.23% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bokf Na owns 74,061 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 2,852 shares. Transamerica Advsr Incorporated has 264 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 14,790 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Motco has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Paragon Management Limited stated it has 0.15% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays warns on Clorox – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Clorox® brand and the American Red Cross Partner to Raise Awareness of the Importance of Preparation Ahead of a Natural Disaster – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Clorox (CLX) unveiled new, integrated strategy to drive growth and create value for shareholders – StreetInsider.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $142.50’s average target is -2.80% below currents $146.61 stock price. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CLX in report on Monday, September 30 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 2. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. Citigroup maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $16000 target.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verisk Launches CourtSide Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verisk to Acquire BuildFax Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PCS Launches Catastrophe Loss Index for Mexico – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIR Worldwide Provides Annual Global View of Risk – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -16.75% below currents $154.15 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31.