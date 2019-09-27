Ensemble Capital Management Has Boosted The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding by $4.20 Million; Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $3.37 Million as Share Price Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 140,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.64M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965.19 million, down from 39.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 105,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.06 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 4.95M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video)

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $507.22 million activity. Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc. sold 14.98 million shares worth $318.28M.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.73M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 53,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Harvest Fund Limited Liability holds 9.6% or 39.64 million shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3,736 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 7,450 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 154,106 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 16,997 shares. 27,291 were accumulated by Highland Management Ltd Partnership. First Republic Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 8,942 shares. C V Starr Incorporated owns 70,000 shares. Argyll Research Limited Com reported 42,230 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. American Century Companies holds 14,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 34,666 shares. Prescott Gp Management Llc holds 0.83% or 139,400 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 795,990 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $90.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 113,800 are owned by Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Com. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.65M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.02% or 5,257 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 169,452 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 171,461 shares. Wellington Group Llp owns 5.79 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 58,473 are owned by Gotham Asset Llc. The California-based Cornerstone Capital has invested 1.69% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Putnam Fl Management holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 374,872 shares. Montecito Bankshares And Trust reported 5,736 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 71 shares. Winslow Asset reported 297,963 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Co owns 441,823 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% or 6,295 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 119,685 shares to 389,883 shares, valued at $49.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 76,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,969 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.