Ensemble Capital Management Has Boosted Its Trupanion (TRUP) Stake; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV)’s Sentiment Is 2.67

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 24 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 9 sold and reduced stock positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.91 million shares, up from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 16 New Position: 8.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Trupanion Inc (TRUP) stake by 7.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 29,960 shares as Trupanion Inc (TRUP)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 412,053 shares with $13.49 million value, up from 382,093 last quarter. Trupanion Inc now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 6.67% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 285,406 shares traded or 31.70% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust declares $0.0375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SolarWinds Comes to Atlanta for its Second Empower MSP Customer Conference of the Year – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Spot CEF Value Traps: A Case Study With MAV – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Chemist’s Closed-End Fund Report – July 2019: Premium/Discounts At 18-Month Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 50,397 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $263.85 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 15.7 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in municipal bonds.