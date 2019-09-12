Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Share Value Rose; Visteon (VC) Stock Rose While Springowl Associates Has Boosted by $609,000 Its Position

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 790,603 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 52.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 4.65 million shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 150,986 shares. Axa accumulated 6,700 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 58,394 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,500 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 250 shares. Fmr invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 17,650 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. Moreover, Private Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.1% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 357,115 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,200 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Lc has 0.93% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 188,730 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 111,315 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3,530 are owned by Crow Point Partners Ltd Co.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT had bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020 on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.72 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Lc holds 37,675 shares. 800 are owned by Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Hourglass Cap Llc has invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Twin Inc stated it has 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Peddock Cap Advsrs Lc reported 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Papp L Roy And Associates invested in 2.06% or 49,658 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 7,228 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Regentatlantic Lc invested in 0.19% or 10,549 shares. 123,415 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company. Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,441 shares. Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 80,257 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 712 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Communication holds 1,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 54,570 shares to 866,833 shares, valued at $42.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 13,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).