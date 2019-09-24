Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake by $15.20 Million; Share Price Rose; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 119,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 389,883 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78 million, down from 509,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 583,368 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 88,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 127,605 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, down from 216,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 8.72M shares traded or 31.57% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 14.83 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Got Crushed in August – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is ConocoPhillips Ready for a Rebound? – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43 million for 42.97 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadridge Announces Data Control Solution Suite – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlueRush Announces Sale of Software Assets to Broadridge for C$2.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.