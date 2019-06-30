Ensemble Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR); Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered by $380,400

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 30,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 509,568 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.84 million, up from 478,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.68. About 1.26M shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 174,035 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,501 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Washington Trust Communications owns 68,989 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 4,689 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,850 shares. Three Peaks Capital Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 40,897 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc reported 32,232 shares stake. Alley Company Ltd Liability Company reported 50,074 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Trexquant LP owns 7,542 shares. 2,053 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 843,157 are held by Jensen Inc. Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 134,550 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.