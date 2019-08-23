Ensemble Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR); As Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Share Price Declined, Holder Knighthead Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 30,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 509,568 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.84M, up from 478,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 572,539 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 7.29M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hollencrest Capital holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 10,000 shares. Raymond James Advisors has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 26,523 shares. Incline Mngmt reported 457,875 shares. Jet Lp has 6.36% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.75 million shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 133,059 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3,427 shares. Rbf Lc invested 1.12% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 0% or 12,417 shares. 29,170 are owned by Prudential. New Generation Advisors Limited Liability Co has 3.17% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 252,651 shares. Nokota Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.09% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.87M shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.15% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E overlooking too many trees in fire prevention effort, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 3,022 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In owns 3,022 shares. 60,968 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Com Limited. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 111,811 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 1.48 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 8,740 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aureus Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,382 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 167,285 shares. State Street Corp owns 5.20M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% or 961,856 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma holds 0% or 20,676 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 58,440 shares. Highlander Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).