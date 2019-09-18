Ensemble Capital Management Boosted Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding; Haverford Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Share Value Declined

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 6,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 14,355 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 20,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 1.55 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 1% :LUV US; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts 2017 EPS to $5.57 From $5.79 for Three New Accounting Standard Updates; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Competitive Fare Environment Pressuring Passenger Revenue Yields; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 3.5% :LUV US; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – IN TOTAL, FLIGHT HAD 144 CUSTOMERS AND FIVE SOUTHWEST CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines “seems like the most logical candidate,” the firm’s analyst writes; 02/05/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Phila…; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 118.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 56,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 104,810 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 47,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 948,490 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 149 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 9,706 shares. Hamel holds 1.23% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 55,300 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Principal Group Inc reported 724,943 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 0.07% or 5.51M shares. Phocas Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Blair William Il has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bailard reported 9,707 shares. Leisure reported 0.5% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 220,481 shares. 10,386 are owned by First Midwest State Bank Trust Division. First Foundation, California-based fund reported 4,453 shares. Numerixs Invest holds 0.07% or 5,000 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 1,100 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 7,909 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $86.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 21,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,355 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.20 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.