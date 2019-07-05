Ensemble Capital Management Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Stake By $2.10 Million; Jensen Investment Management Lowered Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake By $359,890

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) stake by 41.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 21,170 shares as Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s stock declined 12.86%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 30,380 shares with $543,000 value, down from 51,550 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc. now has $6.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 1.47 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 4.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 5,886 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 126,543 shares with $45.12 million value, up from 120,657 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $163.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.70M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $158.26 million for 9.66 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – The Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrepid Cap Mngmt reported 137,750 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 75,984 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 4.29M were reported by D E Shaw. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 70,314 shares. Veritable LP holds 44,094 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.11% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). The Georgia-based Buckhead Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust reported 0% stake. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 4.41M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 314,792 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $175,600 was bought by Hytinen Barry.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 7,299 shares to 778,749 valued at $82.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 361,790 shares and now owns 7.50M shares. Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Llc invested in 2,500 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Financial Corporation In reported 95 shares. Amer Bankshares has 1.94% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 17,181 shares. Landscape Cap invested in 0.13% or 3,729 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 623 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 393,411 are held by Korea Investment Corp. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.05% or 48,816 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 25 were reported by Qci Asset Management Ny. Clough Cap Partners Lp accumulated 40,121 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 21 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Netflix had 37 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 18. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 11 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, January 14. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $123,120 were sold by Sweeney Anne M. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Companies Cashing in on the “Stranger Things” Craze – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Set to Establish Dedicated Production Hub Near London – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMCX vs. NFLX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.