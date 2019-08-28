Ensemble Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $7.90 Million as Stock Value Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.89 Million

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $157.01. About 1.08 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 75.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 106,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 248,149 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45 million, up from 141,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 2.08M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 564,572 shares. Logan Cap reported 1.57% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.35 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company stated it has 166,439 shares. 1832 Asset LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, M&R Management has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 800 shares. Montecito Bancshares And Trust invested in 3,315 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.36% stake. 1.60 million were reported by Prudential Public Limited Co. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wellington Shields Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,740 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Timber Creek Capital has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shell Asset invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,587 shares. 4,000 were reported by Garrison Bradford Associate. Koshinski Asset invested in 0% or 4,377 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co owns 141,139 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,390 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 48,544 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Community Bank Na has 0.98% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 61,876 are held by Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Wharton Business Ltd Liability accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Lifeplan Fin Group Inc has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.09% stake. Culbertson A N reported 36,773 shares. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap invested 1.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.01% or 18,288 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.16 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Total Bond Etf (IUSB) by 23,040 shares to 32,332 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 30,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

