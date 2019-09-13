Ensco Rowan Plc (ESV) Stock Declined While General American Investors Company Trimmed by $7.95 Million Its Stake; Carret Asset Management Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $736,377 as Stock Declined

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (ESV) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 993,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 331,250 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Ensco Rowan Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 40.10% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME)

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 75,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Company/ by 4,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Vbi Vaccines Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robotti Robert holds 626,569 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 503 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 13,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. General Amer has 331,250 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,996 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.2% or 41,351 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Co stated it has 47,088 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Jnba holds 119 shares. Shah Cap Mgmt holds 4.83% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.02 million shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Hourglass Cap Lc has 259,170 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc stated it has 655 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Management Limited Co holds 5.52% or 13,317 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 184,184 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 629,071 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Lp stated it has 1,798 shares. Private Trust Na invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarivest Asset Mgmt holds 98,766 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 3.07% or 52,419 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability reported 654 shares stake. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Salley & Associates has 6,318 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 3,708 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens Mgmt LP holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,159 shares.