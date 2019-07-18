Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) Reaches $7.59 After 7.00% Down Move; Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Its Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Stake

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) stake by 1.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 20,047 shares as Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 1.33 million shares with $21.10M value, down from 1.35M last quarter. Brandywine Rlty Tr now has $2.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 260,882 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr

The stock of Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 2.78 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco PlcThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.50B company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $7.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESV worth $105.00M less.

More notable recent Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Positive Strategic Actions And Industry Recovery Make EnscoRowan A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why EnscoRowan, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Overstock.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Zacks.com published: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Zacks.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Offshore Drilling: Dying Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-1.30 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. Bank of America maintained Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) on Monday, June 10 with “Underperform” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell”. Societe Generale maintained Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) stake by 374,370 shares to 632,188 valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 107,384 shares and now owns 652,833 shares. Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $15.5000 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 4. The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 25.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity. SWEENEY GERARD H had sold 190,000 shares worth $3.00 million on Wednesday, February 13.

