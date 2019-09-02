Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensco Rowan plc 12 0.00 N/A -6.34 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 52 1.43 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ensco Rowan plc and Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ensco Rowan plc and Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ensco Rowan plc’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Helmerich & Payne Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

Ensco Rowan plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Helmerich & Payne Inc. are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. Helmerich & Payne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ensco Rowan plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ensco Rowan plc and Helmerich & Payne Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensco Rowan plc 1 4 3 2.38 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Ensco Rowan plc has an average price target of $9.04, and a 9.31% upside potential. Helmerich & Payne Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $63.42 consensus price target and a 68.72% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Helmerich & Payne Inc. is looking more favorable than Ensco Rowan plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ensco Rowan plc and Helmerich & Payne Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 99.4% respectively. 0.6% are Ensco Rowan plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92% Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63%

For the past year Ensco Rowan plc had bearish trend while Helmerich & Payne Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats Ensco Rowan plc.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.