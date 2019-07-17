Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) Analysts See $-1.30 EPS; 3 Analysts Covering The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)

Analysts expect Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report $-1.30 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-1.69 EPS previously, Ensco Rowan plc’s analysts see -23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 5.41 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C

Among 5 analysts covering Go-Ahead Group The PLC (LON:GOG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Go-Ahead Group The PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and GBX 2080 target. JP Morgan maintained The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) rating on Friday, February 22. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and GBX 1519 target. Liberum Capital maintained The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, April 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. The stock of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Liberum Capital. Jefferies maintained the shares of GOG in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. See The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1930.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2260.00 New Target: GBX 2290.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1548.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1519.00 New Target: GBX 1548.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1930.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2260.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1970.00 New Target: GBX 2010.00 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2260.00 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1825.00 New Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

The stock increased 1.01% or GBX 22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2202. About 9,475 shares traded. The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company has market cap of 950.12 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. The firm also offers rail replacement and other contracted services.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Societe Generale has “Hold” rating and $4.5 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in EnscoRowan (ESV) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why EnscoRowan, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Overstock.com Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive Strategic Actions And Industry Recovery Make EnscoRowan A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold Ensco Rowan plc shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Capital Limited Company accumulated 768,680 shares. 14,955 are held by Oppenheimer And Company. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 303,020 shares. Waddell Reed Finance Inc holds 2.25 million shares. Robotti Robert has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Eqis Mgmt, California-based fund reported 19,079 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Cambridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 16,027 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Invesco holds 4.16 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Arosa Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.10M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital L P reported 226,411 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ancora Ltd owns 11,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio.