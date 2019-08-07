Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Value Declined While New Generation Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.02 Million; Great Lakes Advisors Cut Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $5.65 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 88.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 85,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 11,466 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 97,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 468,392 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 11,298 shares to 54,244 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 3,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 662,536 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Acropolis Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 3.63 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. City Holdg invested in 33,801 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 73,502 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Etrade Llc stated it has 7,647 shares. Cetera Advsrs invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Comm Bancorp has 0.55% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Orrstown Serv accumulated 1.3% or 13,892 shares. Moreover, Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny has 0.18% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,004 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.47% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Everence Capital has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bailard Incorporated reported 79,203 shares stake.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $564.38M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.