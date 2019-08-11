Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Price Declined While Greenlight Capital Has Cut by $14.64 Million Its Holding; Cigna (CI) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Raised Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 20.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $169.9. About 1.63M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CANCELS INVESTOR DAY MTG DUE TO MERGER W/CIGNA; 08/03/2018 – NCPA STATEMENT ON CIGNA’S BID TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – FierceHealth: #BREAKING: @Cigna will buy @ExpressScripts in a deal worth $67 billion; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SAYS CURRENT MARKETPLACE IS NOT SUSTAINABLE: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA-ON APRIL 23, CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS EACH RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFO, DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM DOJ IN CONNECTION WITH DOJ’S REVIEW OF DEAL; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES CIGNA’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE AFTER AN; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO DIDN’T TALK TO REGULATORS BEFORE ESRX DEAL: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Veritas Asset Buys New 1% Position in Cigna; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Trading Activity Surges to Almost 34 Times 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 0.07% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc has 6,353 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 190 shares. Cullinan Inc owns 1,400 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 16,900 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 9,950 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc accumulated 2,062 shares. Mngmt Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 212 shares. Pettee Investors Incorporated accumulated 1,774 shares. 14,814 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability. New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has invested 0.15% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 286 shares. Essex Fin Services Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,706 shares. Wellington Shields & Communications Lc invested in 7,914 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 404 shares in its portfolio.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 72,014 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 49,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,434 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

