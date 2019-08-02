Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake Maintained by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Roof Eidam & Maycock Cut Holding by $636,620

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 1.44 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 645,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 20.31 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.83M, up from 19.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 36.05% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $77.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,764 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 53,881 shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited owns 423,663 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 313,964 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 351,838 were reported by Fil. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 113,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 85,944 shares. Robotti Robert holds 2.12% or 1.53 million shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Company Lc has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 88,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Energy Opportunities Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 1.93% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco Rowan Continues To Weaken – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,975 shares to 11,377 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 5,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.