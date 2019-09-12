Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Declined While Ameritas Investment Partners Cut by $569,528 Its Position; Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose While Miura Global Management Cut Its Stake by $6.85 Million

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $257.51. About 781,190 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 71,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 58,143 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496,000, down from 129,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 39.69% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,143 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,000 shares. General, a New York-based fund reported 331,250 shares. Jnba Advsr has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Adams Asset Advisors Limited Com invested in 47,088 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Corecommodity Management Limited Co owns 41,351 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 503 shares. Robotti Robert has 626,569 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Basswood Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,996 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.02M were reported by Shah Capital Mgmt. Fruth Inv Management invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Eqis Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 13,053 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,585 shares to 91,944 shares, valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.82M for 357.65 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 340,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc reported 56,107 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.03% stake. Tributary Cap Management Llc has invested 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Earnest Prns Lc accumulated 0% or 91 shares. 23,843 were accumulated by Bamco New York. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,166 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Smithfield Communication owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 393 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3,315 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic Management Service has 2.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,169 shares. 755 were reported by Wesbanco Bancorp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 111,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap accumulated 0.02% or 5,871 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 36,660 shares.