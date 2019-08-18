Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder State Street Has Cut Its Stake by $340,254; Trust Company Of Virginia Lowered Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $376,024 as Market Value Declined

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 50,554 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 54,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 113,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 8.17 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.12M, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd reported 0% stake. Alyeska Inv LP has 0.06% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.02 million shares. Oppenheimer And owns 14,955 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 1,250 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 692 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 633,669 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc reported 17,500 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.01% or 23,872 shares. 21,300 are held by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 85,944 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0% or 51,050 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 854,029 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 89,937 shares. Opportunities Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.93% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 187,256 shares to 6.28 million shares, valued at $652.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 22,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 7,838 shares to 137,783 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.