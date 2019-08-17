Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Stake by $12.60 Million; Ims Capital Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed by $546,460

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 29.21% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 911 were accumulated by Guyasuta. Wellington Shields Llc reported 4,119 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 6,000 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Inc reported 3,586 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 703 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 8.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4.41 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 156,889 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Co reported 21,086 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 18,864 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 1.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lau Assocs Llc holds 766 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 3,095 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 307 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 1.19% or 72,678 shares. Taconic L P, a New York-based fund reported 53,000 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 77,030 shares. Contrarius Investment Limited stated it has 20.31 million shares or 4.18% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com owns 57,632 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 110,278 shares. 351,838 were reported by Fil. Timber Hill Lc reported 15,700 shares. Vertex One Asset invested in 326,567 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 89,937 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 85,944 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 313,964 shares. Sir Cap Management LP holds 0.77% or 1.07 million shares. Waddell And Reed Inc accumulated 2.25 million shares. 12,250 were reported by Murphy.