Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As American Express (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Decreased by $2.06 Million Its Holding

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 18,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, down from 163,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.66M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning invested 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Jnba Advsr has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,500 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 3,583 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 19,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 303,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 14,771 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 2.48 million shares. Tru Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 150 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 38,917 shares. 15,000 are held by Oakbrook Invests Lc. Gp One Trading LP reported 609,075 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ca has 0.01% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 34,425 shares. Alphamark Limited Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 18,540 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

