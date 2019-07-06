Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Its Position by $12.60 Million; Maplelane Capital Increases Position in Wix Com LTD (Put) (WIX)

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (WIX) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 574,531 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 4.82M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta has invested 0.3% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Hbk Invests Lp has 0.04% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Cibc Mkts Incorporated invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Holt Advsrs Ltd Com Dba Holt Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.02% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,412 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.55 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Etrade Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 25,285 shares. Mason Street Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 232,511 shares. Murphy accumulated 12,250 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 10.08 million shares stake. State Street holds 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) or 8.17 million shares. Arosa Capital Limited Partnership invested in 1.10 million shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV).

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-1.30 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.45% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 4,217 were reported by Comerica Bancshares. First Republic Investment Inc invested in 8,131 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 84,506 shares. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.32% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 56,420 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 5,875 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.01% stake. Navellier reported 3,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tudor Et Al owns 4,755 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 384,999 shares to 250,001 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).