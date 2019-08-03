Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $457,473 as Valuation Declined; Holder Weitz Investment Management Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1513.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 227,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 242,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Petrus Lta stated it has 400,000 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 2,079 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Greenlight Capital Inc holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 15.12 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Proshare Advsr holds 0% or 63,328 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 57,632 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.01% or 49,412 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie accumulated 1.15 million shares. Gramercy Funds Management Lc stated it has 1.34% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited accumulated 423,663 shares. Eqis Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 19,079 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 609,075 shares stake. 34,425 are held by Check Management Ca.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 60,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $17.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 114,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,325 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million.