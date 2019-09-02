Ensco Plc (ESV) Share Value Declined While Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.60 Million; Bridgeway Capital Management Increased Holding in Arlington Asset Invt (AI) by $1.02 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Arlington Asset Invt Corp (AI) by 132.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 145,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.92% . The institutional investor held 254,600 shares of the finance and investors services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 109,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Arlington Asset Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 652,315 shares traded or 38.55% up from the average. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 16,650 shares to 459,024 shares, valued at $58.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 995,100 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 526,420 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,600 were reported by Cna Finance. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com accumulated 14,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Sir Limited Partnership holds 0.77% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 1.07M shares. Odey Asset Management Gp Ltd invested in 0.13% or 423,663 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 705 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 172,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 53,881 shares. 500 are held by Johnson Gp Inc. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Gramercy Funds Management Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 213,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 26.62 million shares. Robotti Robert holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.53M shares. Huber Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 1.26 million shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

