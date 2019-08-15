Ensco Plc (ESV) Position Maintained by Arosa Capital Management Lp; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Pioneer Trust Bank N A Decreased Its Stake by $602,160

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 8.73 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 6.99 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paw Capital holds 7,500 shares. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 1,130 shares stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 3,656 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 178,262 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hartline Invest Corporation invested in 0.2% or 9,430 shares. Amp Capital Invsts owns 776,636 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division invested in 131,083 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc reported 7,751 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt has invested 0.89% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 843,941 are owned by Asset Mngmt One. 6,208 were accumulated by Accredited Inc. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd New York invested in 0.14% or 17,911 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc by 232,700 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).