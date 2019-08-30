Ensco Plc (ESV) Position Has Boosted by New Generation Advisors Llc; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Trimmed Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 54.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 7,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 6,128 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 13,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 287,526 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY SHR $1.29; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Inc owns 1.89M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 71,741 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 235,147 shares. Virtu Finance Lc holds 0.01% or 53,881 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 1,402 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 117,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Company holds 0% or 299,639 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Arosa Cap Management LP has 0.78% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.10M shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Lc has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 24,181 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.26 million shares. American Gp Inc reported 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valaris PLC: A Struggle For Survival – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $625.45M for 10.87 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co reported 2.80 million shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com stated it has 176,290 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Veritable LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). M&T Bank has 48,943 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.46% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 198,784 shares. Dana Inv Inc reported 0.01% stake. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc invested 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 122,617 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Rothschild Asset Us Incorporated reported 682,752 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 168,422 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 20,316 shares in its portfolio. S&Co Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,758 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (REET) by 25,902 shares to 556,577 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).