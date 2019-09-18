Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined While Robotti Robert Has Decreased by $7.22 Million Its Position; As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Value Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Raised Its Position

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 902,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 626,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 42.28% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $292.55. About 200,926 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. House Lc accumulated 18,076 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 77,002 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wendell David Inc reported 6,297 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 18,225 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0.02% or 9,718 shares. 38,730 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Thomas White Limited owns 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 163 shares or 0% of the stock. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability owns 3,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 61,365 were reported by Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership. Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern Corp has invested 0.72% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bsw Wealth Prtn has invested 0.18% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd invested in 4.11 million shares or 5.35% of the stock. Mackay Shields Llc has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,000 shares to 24,657 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset invested in 0% or 503 shares. Fruth Inv Management owns 68,907 shares. Robotti Robert accumulated 626,569 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.63% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Basswood Cap has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 4,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Limited Liability accumulated 41,351 shares. Moreover, Eqis Management has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 13,053 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 58,143 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advisors Lc reported 47,088 shares. Moreover, Shah Cap Mgmt has 4.83% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.02M shares. General Invsts Com, a New York-based fund reported 331,250 shares.

