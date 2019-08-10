Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Stake; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 89.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 423,663 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 31.50% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167,484 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. 2,000 were reported by Regions Financial. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 703,450 shares in its portfolio. Fil holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 351,838 shares. 1.90M are held by Morgan Stanley. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 88,400 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). M&T Natl Bank holds 19,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Basswood Cap Llc invested in 7,986 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 14,771 shares. Arosa Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.78% stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co reported 14,927 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has 0.15% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Reilly Financial Advsr Lc has 3,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 165,151 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $93.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,561 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

