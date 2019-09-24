Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Valuation Declined While Robotti Robert Has Trimmed by $7.22 Million Its Stake; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 548,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 5.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670.38 million, down from 5.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.83. About 664,545 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: ‘Troubled by the Company’s Executive Compensation Practices’; 15/03/2018 – Shareholder Agreement Barring Steve Wynn From Selling 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts Is No Longer Valid – Company Filing; 28/04/2018 – Steve Wynn Sues Former Wynn Resorts Employee; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Female Board Members in Post-Scandal Makeover; 26/03/2018 – NYC COMPTROLLER:NYC PENSION FUNDS JOIN SUIT VS WYNN RESORTS BD; 15/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Launches Women’s Leadership Forum Series with Inaugural Event at Wynn Las Vegas; 22/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment Group and Wynn Resorts Limited Announce Investment; 07/05/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS GAMING: WYNN NO LONGER BE CONSIDERED A QUALIFIER; 06/05/2018 – WYNN: ISS PLACED SYMBOLISM AHEAD OF PRAGMATISM ON HAGENBUCH; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Pushes to Oust Director in Post-Scandal Overhaul

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 902,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 626,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 46.39% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 549,792 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $649.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 235,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 125,844 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Peoples Fincl Corporation reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 7,906 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorp stated it has 7,782 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 3 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,033 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 16,859 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 2,723 shares. 250 were accumulated by Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 60 shares. Cap Limited Ca holds 0.15% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 4,986 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co reported 10,511 shares. Gateway Advisers Llc owns 14,749 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America reported 273 shares stake.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: EXR, WYNN – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wynn Resorts +3% after Goldman Sachs upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IEX Calls It Quits In The Listing Business – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macau casino revenue falls sharply – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22M for 23.11 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Offshore drillers Ensco, Rowan complete merger – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ensco Rowan (ESV) to Discontinue Quarterly Cash Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Offshore drilling cos. agree to increased acquisition offer, plan new shareholder meetings – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 259,170 shares. Robotti Robert owns 626,569 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Company reported 4,472 shares. Shah Cap has 1.02M shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc accumulated 58,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,053 shares. Fruth Investment owns 0.24% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 68,907 shares. General Amer Investors Co has invested 0.27% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 41,351 shares. Jnba Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 47,088 shares. Basswood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).