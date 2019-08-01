Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Valuation Declined While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lifted by $1.94 Million Its Position; As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Share Price Declined, Redmond Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 645,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 20.31M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.83 million, up from 19.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 35.99% up from the average. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. It closed at $36.23 lastly. It is down 13.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares to 5,478 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares to 408,910 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,648 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).