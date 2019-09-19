Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder Robotti Robert Has Trimmed Its Holding; Invesco LTD Has Decreased Stake in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) by $336,462

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 902,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 626,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 42.74% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 8,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 27,954 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 35,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 26,035 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0.02% or 58,143 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Limited Liability has 0.63% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 259,170 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 119 shares. Robotti Robert invested in 626,569 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Com has 47,088 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fruth Mngmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Basswood Capital Limited Co holds 0% or 1,996 shares in its portfolio. Shah has invested 4.83% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). General Invsts has invested 0.27% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CTBI shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 1.65% less from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.04% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Manufacturers Life Company The holds 9,283 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 33,892 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 808,922 shares. 41,900 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 201 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 64,878 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Argent stated it has 4,793 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.93 million for 12.73 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,330 activity.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 189,173 shares to 279,556 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 278,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).