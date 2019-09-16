Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder Hourglass Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowered Its Holding

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 13,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 1.10 million shares traded or 6.99% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 509,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 259,170 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 768,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 43.28% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,740 shares to 84,227 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 0.02% or 58,143 shares. Alphamark accumulated 4,472 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,000 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 119 shares. Shah Capital Mgmt stated it has 4.83% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Adams Asset Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 47,088 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 41,351 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Company invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). The New York-based Robotti Robert has invested 1.86% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). General American Invsts accumulated 331,250 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Fruth Investment Mngmt reported 68,907 shares stake.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.03 million for 18.01 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,725 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Baldwin Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,850 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 10,064 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 159,834 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 29,223 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn has 0.28% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Pzena Management Limited Company has invested 1.84% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 22,724 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Manchester Cap Ltd Llc reported 703 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 35,723 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 767 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

