Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Its Position; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake by $354,914

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.68M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 32,907 shares to 119,901 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Nordea Inv Management invested in 0% or 8,182 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Com has 216,123 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc accumulated 7,633 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 105,000 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 266,476 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Corecommodity reported 10,984 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 21,088 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Fred Alger reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Financial Svcs accumulated 0% or 133 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 3,998 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 9,394 shares. Two Sigma Llc reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed owns 2.25M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 299,639 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Leavell Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1.62 million shares. Mackenzie holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.15 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.05 million shares. Sir Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.07M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 960 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 25,285 shares. American has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Gru One Trading Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake.