Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased Holding; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Lowered Holding by $992,092

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $236.67. About 659,204 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 0.01% or 227,100 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0.01% or 368,910 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt Inc reported 54,197 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 1.15 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moody Bancorporation Division has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 2,626 shares. General American Investors Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.33 million shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt accumulated 326,567 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 21,500 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 146,761 shares stake. Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 7,986 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 299,639 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 0.02% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 3,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 318,507 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,370 shares to 28,041 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer holds 0.01% or 470 shares. 4,693 are owned by Natixis. Skylands Cap Limited Co holds 69,300 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated reported 86,488 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.03% or 751 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund reported 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fca Tx stated it has 2,500 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bamco Ny has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Klingenstein Fields And Co Lc reported 140,054 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wealth Architects Llc holds 0.08% or 1,251 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.1% or 7,997 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).