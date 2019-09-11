Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Its Holding by $12.60 Million; Perceptive Advisors Has Decreased Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding by $74.79 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 942,915 shares traded or 46.27% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 36.50% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly owns 3,700 shares. Highbridge Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.30 million shares. New Generation Advsrs Lc holds 1.09M shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Lp reported 350,000 shares. Gramercy Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 213,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 703,450 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 14,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.04% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 1.10M shares. Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.03% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Virtu Fincl Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). First Mercantile Trust has 32,528 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 403,647 shares. 744,101 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 5,547 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Woodstock Corp holds 14,880 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware has 1.12% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Botty Invsts Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,146 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 65,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Ameriprise Inc has 27,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 221,678 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 385,949 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 14,656 are held by Comerica Bank & Trust. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 536,100 shares. 2,500 are held by Oakbrook Limited Liability Company. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 144 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 705,718 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbv Technologies S A by 301,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $64.09M for 35.51 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.