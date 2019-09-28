Ensco International (ESV) Stock Price Declined While Fruth Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holder Ajo LP Has Decreased Position as Share Value Declined

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Ensco International Inc (ESV) by 249.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 49,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 68,907 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Ensco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 46.72% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 75,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 81,289 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 156,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 383,197 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 238,081 shares to 255,769 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 182,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Ent (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 17,783 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holding Pcl owns 56,207 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Stifel Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 5,979 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 5,761 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 15,411 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4.18 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 296,385 shares. Cornerstone owns 138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 10,061 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 29,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 24,211 shares. New York-based Brant Point Invest Lc has invested 0.39% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84M for 11.09 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 503 shares. General Invsts Inc has 331,250 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Robotti Robert holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 626,569 shares. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Adams Asset Advsr reported 0.06% stake. Ameritas Invest owns 58,143 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 68,907 shares. Hourglass Limited reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Basswood Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,996 shares. Shah Cap Mngmt invested in 4.83% or 1.02M shares. Jnba Finance Advisors invested in 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 1,000 shares. Alphamark Lc invested in 4,472 shares.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.