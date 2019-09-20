Ensco International (ESV) Stake Increased by Fruth Investment Management; Compton Capital Management Stake In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Has Raised

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Ensco International Inc (ESV) by 249.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 49,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 68,907 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Ensco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 42.70% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $249.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. General Inc holds 0.27% or 331,250 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Jnba Advsrs owns 119 shares. Hourglass Cap Llc has 259,170 shares. Eqis Capital Management stated it has 13,053 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 58,143 shares. Adams Asset Limited Com accumulated 47,088 shares. Fruth Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 68,907 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 4,472 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,351 shares. Basswood Capital Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1,996 shares. Shah Capital Management accumulated 1.02 million shares. The New York-based Robotti Robert has invested 1.86% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,134 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cognios Limited Liability stated it has 8,838 shares. Vestor Llc owns 2.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 57,243 shares. State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) has 11,337 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Abrams Bison Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19.4% or 767,000 shares. 305,851 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 640,094 shares. Groesbeck Management Nj invested in 3.29% or 16,602 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 8,125 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 183,274 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.57% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 84,186 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Company accumulated 67,262 shares. Inc Ca holds 8,925 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.