Ensco International (ESV) Holder Fruth Investment Management Upped Its Holding; Second Curve Capital Holding in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Has Cut by $1.55 Million as Share Value Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 46,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 456,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47M, down from 503,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 244,486 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Ensco International Inc (ESV) by 249.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 49,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 68,907 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Ensco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 42.74% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20,878 shares to 591,809 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $43.09M for 6.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

