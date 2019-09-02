EnPro Industries (NPO) to pay $0.25 on Sep 18, 2019; RESOLUTE MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RMGGF) Shorts Lowered By 0.17%

EnPro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:NPO) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. EnPro Industries Inc’s current price of $62.28 translates into 0.40% yield. EnPro Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 92,491 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

RESOLUTE MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had a decrease of 0.17% in short interest. RMGGF’s SI was 3.31 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.17% from 3.31M shares previously. With 12,900 avg volume, 257 days are for RESOLUTE MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)’s short sellers to cover RMGGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 16,850 shares traded or 264.25% up from the average. Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company has market cap of $999.97 million. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It has a 17.97 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts. It has a 37.88 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EnPro Industries, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 59,663 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.03% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Parametric Port Assoc Llc reported 76,391 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Co invested in 12,326 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Llc has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 24,634 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 117,352 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 14,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,697 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 988 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 20,587 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 13,309 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt has invested 0.13% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. Shares for $108,666 were bought by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6. The insider Gulfo Adele M. bought 75 shares worth $4,981.

