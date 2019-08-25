EnPro Industries (NPO) to pay $0.25 on Sep 18, 2019; John Bean Technologies (JBT)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 103 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 71 sold and decreased stakes in John Bean Technologies Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 32.14 million shares, down from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding John Bean Technologies Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 70 New Position: 33.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, makes, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech divisions. It has a 26.43 P/E ratio. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation for 28,876 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 724,222 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mathes Company Inc. has 1.52% invested in the company for 32,505 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 997,920 shares.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts. It has a 37.02 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

