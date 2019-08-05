EnPro Industries (NPO) to pay $0.25 on Sep 18, 2019; Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Sellers Increased By 8.3% Their Shorts

EnPro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:NPO) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. EnPro Industries Inc’s current price of $67.03 translates into 0.37% yield. EnPro Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 93,263 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) had an increase of 8.3% in short interest. CZR’s SI was 109.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.3% from 101.52 million shares previously. With 24.66 million avg volume, 5 days are for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)’s short sellers to cover CZR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 10.64 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4.79M shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 60,674 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 14,970 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 40,550 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). D E Shaw And Communications has invested 0.17% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51.21M shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.60M shares. 15,722 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc. Bamco New York reported 746,246 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 25,139 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 2.31 million shares. Barclays Plc holds 3.64M shares.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.91 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It has a 66.33 P/E ratio. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $12.5000 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. SunTrust downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enpro Industries had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 to “Sector Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EnPro Industries, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 45 are owned by Smithfield Trust. 3,167 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. 591,926 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.06% or 5,000 shares. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,126 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt Company stated it has 0.58% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 9,906 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp, a Australia-based fund reported 470,640 shares. 162,291 are held by Millennium Limited Company. Clearbridge Investments accumulated 260,726 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 16,619 shares.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts. It has a 35.71 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnPro industries to acquire Leanteq – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Tops Q2 EPS by 31; Revenues Miss; FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro Acquires The Aseptic Group For Biopharma Industry Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,981 activity. 75 shares were bought by Gulfo Adele M., worth $4,981 on Wednesday, March 20.