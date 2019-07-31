EnPro Industries (NPO) to pay $0.25 on Sep 18, 2019; Bsquare (BSQR) Has 0 Sentiment

EnPro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:NPO) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. EnPro Industries Inc’s current price of $71.54 translates into 0.35% yield. EnPro Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 10.85% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 394,033 shares traded or 222.54% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C

Bsquare Corp (BSQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 0 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 7 trimmed and sold stakes in Bsquare Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.79 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bsquare Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $15.41 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,906 activity.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 36,223 shares traded. BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) has declined 60.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation for 20,606 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 171 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 74,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enpro Industries had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EnPro Industries, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 10,697 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 1,761 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,402 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Moreover, Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us has 0.14% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 207,518 shares. 543,233 are owned by Amer Century Cos Inc. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Sei Invests Company owns 83,605 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc owns 3,319 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 63,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 7,133 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru holds 0.04% or 342,868 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 260,726 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,125 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,981 activity. $4,981 worth of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was bought by Gulfo Adele M..