Enpro Industries (NPO) Stock Price Declined While Dean Investment Associates Decreased Position by $2.00 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Cut Its Holding by $4.31 Million as Share Price Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 31,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 56,680 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 87,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 97,457 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment invested in 0.02% or 826 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.06% or 260,208 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alliancebernstein LP holds 213,737 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 594,415 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,000 shares stake. Aviva Plc has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa invested in 0.23% or 113,117 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,610 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 23,665 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors reported 832 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Riverpark Advsr Ltd Co has 1.25% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11,661 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 45,171 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02 million shares, valued at $116.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9,211 shares to 24,307 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Tops Q2 EPS by 31; Revenues Miss; FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Tenaris SA, Rapid7, Halozyme Therapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, EnPro Industries, and K12 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$59.09, Is It Time To Put EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro industries to acquire Leanteq – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co invested in 6,828 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.32M shares stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 76,391 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.06% or 16,619 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.03% or 52,801 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 29,713 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 115 shares. Clearbridge Llc owns 260,726 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 8,031 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 3,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Amer Century Cos reported 543,233 shares stake. Fmr Llc stated it has 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $113,647 activity. Shares for $108,666 were bought by Bower Steven R..