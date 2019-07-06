EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Forms $64.17 Double Bottom; Mict (MICT) Shorts Up By 8.28%

Mict Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) had an increase of 8.28% in short interest. MICT’s SI was 251,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.28% from 231,900 shares previously. With 260,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Mict Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s short sellers to cover MICT’s short positions. The SI to Mict Inc’s float is 3.89%. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.0077 during the last trading session, reaching $0.764. About 17,181 shares traded. MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) has declined 27.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.44% the S&P500.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) formed double bottom with $58.39 target or 9.00% below today’s $64.17 share price. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) has $1.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 36,415 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Among 3 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enpro Industries had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) rating on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Sector Weight” rating and $74 target. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.75 per share. NPO’s profit will be $21.42M for 15.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EnPro Industries, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corp has 11,150 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.04% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Parametric Ltd reported 76,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 244 were reported by Huntington Bank & Trust. Oakworth Capital invested in 2,930 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 207 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.05% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0% or 4,500 shares. Ameriprise owns 272,963 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 28,748 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 38,419 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,047 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Amer Int Grp has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 354,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,981 activity. 75 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares with value of $4,981 were bought by Gulfo Adele M..

Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.91 million. The company, through its subsidiary, Micronet Ltd., sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s vehicle cabin installed and portable tablets offer computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage.