EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Analysts See $1.35 EPS; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake By $3.61 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 30,328 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 746,858 shares with $89.38 million value, down from 777,186 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $68.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $1.35 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.74% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. NPO’s profit would be $27.81M giving it 12.18 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, EnPro Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 2.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 68,464 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Group Incorporated accumulated 12,595 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 16,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bancorporation holds 6,719 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Kentucky Retirement Sys, Kentucky-based fund reported 26,632 shares. 1,627 were reported by Bell Bankshares. Montecito Bancorp And Tru owns 3,508 shares. Moreover, Colonial has 0.51% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Limited Liability Corp reported 15 shares. Prudential reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 13,253 shares. State Street holds 46.74 million shares. First Amer Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Da Davidson And accumulated 0.15% or 58,595 shares. Endowment Mngmt LP has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Apg Asset Management Nv increased International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) stake by 28,300 shares to 100,900 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 22,400 shares and now owns 152,804 shares. Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 5.99% above currents $121.04 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21 to “Sell”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold EnPro Industries, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 38,445 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us stated it has 248,879 shares. Qs Investors invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Us Retail Bank De holds 9,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,340 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 15,320 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 13,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 142,307 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0.04% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). First Tru Lp holds 0% or 7,720 shares in its portfolio. Paradice Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 764,465 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 937 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $108,666 activity. Bower Steven R. bought $108,666 worth of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) on Tuesday, August 6.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 40.01 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

