Enpro Inds (NPO) Stock Value Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Its Position; Southeastern Asset Management Raised Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $31.99 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91 million shares as the company's stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 67.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49 million, up from 64.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc analyzed 7,529 shares as the company's stock declined 2.42% . The hedge fund held 93,015 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 100,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 89,604 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $108,666 was made by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6.

