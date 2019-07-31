Enpro Inds (NPO) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Cut Position by $1.18 Million; Strategic Advisors Maintains Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 6.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,974 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 100,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.19. About 162,837 shares traded or 33.29% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Puzo Michael J reported 1.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullen Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,074 shares. Country Bancorporation holds 1.02% or 424,338 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management owns 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.05 million shares. Scharf Limited Liability Company reported 1.74 million shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. Texas-based Bridgeway Management has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kamunting Street Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 5,500 shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 1.51M shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt holds 0.96% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 121,661 shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,450 shares. Freestone Holdg Ltd Liability reported 222,075 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 6,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares to 7,194 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,548 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 47,241 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 4,621 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Moreover, Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 6,641 shares. Systematic Financial Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 16,836 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 6,828 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Art Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,326 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 7,899 shares. Daruma Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 404,400 shares. 717,560 were accumulated by Fiduciary Mgmt Wi.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 147,232 shares to 214,846 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) by 27,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

